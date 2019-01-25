Winter Weather Advisory in effect

Northview girls win battle of OK-White unbeatens

Posted 11:42 PM, January 25, 2019, by , Updated at 12:01AM, January 26, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The Forest Hills Northern and Northview girls both entered Friday night at 4-0 in conference play. The Wildcats pulled away with a 61-54 win to improve to 11-1 overall on the season.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s