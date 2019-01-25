GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The Forest Hills Northern and Northview girls both entered Friday night at 4-0 in conference play. The Wildcats pulled away with a 61-54 win to improve to 11-1 overall on the season.
Northview girls win battle of OK-White unbeatens
-
Grand Rapids Catholic Central girls rebound with 54-32 win over Wayland
-
Northview boys remain undefeated with overtime win over Godwin Heights
-
Northview hits buzzer-beater to get by Northpointe Christian
-
Northview defeats Kenowa Hills in rematch from last season
-
Northview tops Forest Hills Central in OK White Thriller
-
-
Forest Hills Northern remains unbeaten with big win over Forest Hills Central
-
Top-ranked Forest Hills Northern wins district opener against Lowell
-
Grand Rapids Union hands Northview its first loss
-
National Mentor Month; Be a positive role model for students
-
Northview outlasts Wyoming in double overtime
-
-
Hudsonville overcomes early deficit to defeat Northview & remain undefeated
-
Grand Rapids Christian 28, Northview 21
-
Northview 44, Greenville 8