Winter Weather Advisory in effect

Portland girls pick up a conference win over Ionia

Posted 11:27 PM, January 25, 2019, by , Updated at 11:59PM, January 25, 2019

IONIA, Mich -- Two of the top teams in the Capital Area Activities Conference-White met on Friday night on the girls side as Portland topped Ionia, 46-36 to improve to 5-1 in conference.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s