Student who shot and killed his parents at CMU last years pleads ‘insanity’

Posted 4:08 PM, January 25, 2019, by

James Davis

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. – The student accused of shooting and killing his parents on the campus of Central Michigan University has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

James Davis, Jr. was accused of killing his parents in his dorm building on March 2, 2018.  He then led police on an several hours long search through Mt. Pleasant, Michigan.

Police say that Davis had a mental breakdown the night before the murders and had been taken to the hospital by campus officers.  He has been in police custody for nearly ten months, going through several competency exams.

Last fall, Davis was declared fit for trial, but the prosecutor and the judge agreed that he did not understand his actions and agreed to the deal which will send Davis to a psychiatric facility, possibly for the rest of his life.

 

