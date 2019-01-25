School closings and delays
Tom + Chee closes in Grandville; items up for auction

GRANDVILLE, Mich. – An innovative West Michigan restaurant has closed and its equipment will be up for auction next week.

Tom + Chee on 44th Street SW in Grandville closed a few weeks ago, but now if you want the gear to make grilled cheese on your own or to furnish or start your own restaurant, it will all be for sale online on Tuesday, January 29 at OrbitBid.com .

Also included in the auction are chairs, tables, pots, pans, signage and even action figurines that decorated the restaurant.

Tom + Chee was open in Grandville for about four years. The owners had received funding on “Shark Tank” in 2013 to expand franchise opportunities.

 

