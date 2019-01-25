× Vision to Learn provides free eye exams, glasses for students

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Free eye exams and glasses are being provided to some West Michigan students in an effort to help them in the classroom.

Grand Rapids Public Schools says an estimated 3,000 students in the city go to school each day without the glasses they need.

The city’s health department is teaming up with non-profit, Vision to Learn, to try to change that.

On Thursday, 22 students at Aberdeen K-8 school were able to try on their new glasses after their free vision screening.

Vision to Learn helps kids in low-income communities in more than 300 cities across the country.