MUSKEGON, Mich -- The West Michigan Christian girls improved to 11-1 overall and 6-0 in conference play with the 60-26 win over Muskegon Catholic Central.
West Michigan Christian remain perfect in Lakes 8 play
-
West Michigan Christian picks up another win defeating Muskegon Catholic Central
-
Six West Mich teams heading to State High School Football finals
-
Saline beats Rockford by a nose in H.S. football quarterfinals
-
Michigan HS Football State Semi-Finals set
-
State Finals Football Games Schedule
-
-
Round 2 of playoff matchups and times set
-
Dylan Jergens scores 59 points in Howardsville Christian’s 78-68 win over Calvary Christian
-
Volunteer coaches needed for Girls on the Run
-
Homeschool basketball star heading to Univ. of Toledo
-
Unity Christian tops Holland Christian to extend OK Green winning streak
-
-
107.3 FM flips to country format, replacing WBBL Sports
-
Shake-up with 107.3 WBBL programming expected Friday
-
Howardsville to Mount Pleasant: Dylan Jergens pledges to CMU