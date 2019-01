VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. – Westbound I-94 is closed after Lawrence, Michigan and Mile Marker 52 due to a crash involving “multiple” semi-trucks.

WB I-94 after Lawrence Exit 52

Freeway Closed

Due to a Crash

Van Buren County — MDOT – Southwest (@MDOT_Southwest) January 25, 2019

Other crashes are reported along I-94, including the eastbound lanes at Napier Street (Exit 30) in Berrien County.

A semi-truck is reported to be jack-knifed on I-96 near Marne.

Area roads are slick and snow-covered.

We’ll have more details when they become available.