3 from Michigan charged with planning to aid Islamic State

Posted 5:09 PM, January 26, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say three Michigan residents have been charged with conspiring to provide material support to the Islamic State group.

They say FBI agents arrested Muse Abdikadir Muse, Mohamud Abdikadir Muse and Mohamed Salat Haji on Monday, and prosecutors charged the Lansing residents in a complaint filed Tuesday.

Prosecutors say all three defendants are naturalized U.S. citizens who were born in Kenya. It wasn’t immediately clear if Muse Abdikadir Muse and Mohamud Abdikadir Muse are related.

An affidavit says Muse Muse purchased airline tickets earlier this month to travel from Grand Rapids to Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, and that Haji and Mohamud Muse aided in the purchase of the tickets and drove Muse Muse to Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids.

Online court records do not list attorneys for the defendants.

 

