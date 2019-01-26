× CMU student pleads not guilty by insanity

MT PLEASANT, Mich — A college student accused of shooting and killing his parents in his dorm room is pleading: “not guilty by insanity.”

Central Michigan University student, James Eric Davis Jr, appeared in a Mount Pleasant courtroom Friday. The judge accepted the not-guilty plea, sending Davis to 60-days of testing.

Last year, the shooting sent the entire campus into lock-down for nearly an entire day. Police said Davis had shot and killed his parents when they came to pick him up for spring break. Davis’s defense attorney believes the plea is what’s best for everyone.

After the evaluation is completed, Davis could be sent back for more treatment or to a different psychiatric facility.