Winter Weather Advisory in effect

CMU student pleads not guilty by insanity

Posted 4:43 AM, January 26, 2019, by

James Eric Davis, Jr. - from Mt. Pleasant Police

MT PLEASANT, Mich — A college student accused of shooting and killing his parents in his dorm room is pleading: “not guilty by insanity.”

Central Michigan University student, James Eric Davis Jr, appeared in a Mount Pleasant courtroom Friday. The judge accepted the not-guilty plea, sending Davis to 60-days of testing.

Last year, the shooting sent the entire campus into lock-down for nearly an entire day.  Police said Davis had shot and killed his parents when they came to pick him up for spring break. Davis’s defense attorney believes the plea is what’s best for everyone.

After the evaluation is completed, Davis could be sent back for more treatment or to a different psychiatric facility.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s