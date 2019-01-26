Cornerstone continues hot streak by winning fifth straight

Winter Storm Watch issued ahead of Monday’s snowstorm
Posted 11:58 PM, January 26, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- It was Gabe Meriweather making his first start of the season and he impressed on the day, helping Cornerstone to their fifth-straight win, 97-55 the final. Meriweather had a team-high 15 points while center Sam Vander Sluis added 14 points and 18 rebounds for another double-double.

