Forest Hills Northern wins battle of OK-White unbeatens over Northview

ADA, Mich -- The undefeated Forest Hills Northern basketball team had a big test on Friday evening against 9-2 Northview who also entered unbeaten in conference play. Cody Tierney scored 27 points for the Wildcats but Trent Summerfield had 16 points to help lead the Huskies to the 64-53 win to improve to 13-0 on the season.

"I truly said it's one game at a time, no game is bigger than the next," Northern head coach, Joe Soules said. "Stay in it and enjoy the moment. For a 14, 15, 16, 17 year old young man that could be really tough to do, to look down the line but Northview is a really good team and we could not look down the line, it's been very enjoyable and the target's only going to get bigger and the games are going to get a little bit better and tighter."

"It's big for us to take first place in the conference," senior Trent Summerfield said. "We're just looking forward to every game in conference because everyone's coming after us so we've got to be ready."

The Huskies will take on Greenville and Cedar Springs next week.