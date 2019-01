× FROSTBITE 5K

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Kick start the day with a frostbite 5k run at 2 p.m. today.

Proceeds during the event will be donated to kids’ food basket.

Participants are welcome to bring a food item donation from the wish-list. Day of registration & remaining packet pick-up begins from noon until 2 p.m. at Perrin Brewing company. The 5k run/walk will be a chip-timed event for everyone of all ages!

After the race, your registration fee will be your ticket entry into the party too!