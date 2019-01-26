× Governor Whitmer is in Grand Rapids today

Grand Rapids, Mich — State leaders will be meeting today to help kids in need.

The Grand Rapids Public Museum is inviting everyone to attend their ‘Whitmer Winter Warm-Up.’

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist will be there to meet you. There will even be activities that the whole family can enjoy.

The event is free, but the museum is encouraging guests to donate a new or used book to help kids in need.