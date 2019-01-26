Winter Storm Watch issued ahead of Monday’s snowstorm
Winter Weather Advisory Update

Griffins pickup shootout win over AHL’s top team

Posted 11:56 PM, January 26, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The Griffins got off to a poor start in the opening period as goaltender Harri Sateri allowed two goals. However, in the second period it was Filip Zadina netting his eleventh goal of the season off of a beautiful pass from Chris Terry and after another Griffins goal, we'd be tied 2-2 after two periods. It would take a shootout, but Matt Puempel would net the deciding goal in the extra session to give Grand Rapids two big points to remain atop the Central Division standings going into the AHL break.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s