Griffins pickup shootout win over AHL’s top team

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The Griffins got off to a poor start in the opening period as goaltender Harri Sateri allowed two goals. However, in the second period it was Filip Zadina netting his eleventh goal of the season off of a beautiful pass from Chris Terry and after another Griffins goal, we'd be tied 2-2 after two periods. It would take a shootout, but Matt Puempel would net the deciding goal in the extra session to give Grand Rapids two big points to remain atop the Central Division standings going into the AHL break.
