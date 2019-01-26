Hope men drop close MIAA contest with Trine

HOLLAND, Mich -- After being tied 34-34 at halftime, Hope jumped out to a small lead early in the second half, led by Dennis Towns who scored six straight points out of the intermission. However, it was Trine coming away with the close win, 73-69 the final. The Flying Dutchmen are now 4-4 in MIAA play.
