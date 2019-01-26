Winter Weather Advisory in effect

Largemouth bass virus found in 2 additional Michigan lakes

ALPENA, Mich. (AP) — A largemouth bass virus has been found in two additional lakes in Michigan’s northern Lower Peninsula.
The state Department of Natural Resources in October announced that the virus that affected fish in the early 2000s in southern Michigan lakes was confirmed in Cedar Lake in Michigan’s northeastern Lower Peninsula.
This week, the DNR announced that it had been found in Beaver Lake in Alpena County and Avalon Lake in Montmorency County. It’s believed to be spreading northward in the state.
The DNR says the virus is one of more than 100 naturally occurring viruses that affect fish.
It’s believed to be spread between waterways by anglers moving live, infected fish or by the use of contaminated gear or boats. It isn’t known to affect humans.

