Lumberjacks fall to talented USA Hockey U18 team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich -- Jack Hughes is expected to be one of the top picks in the 2019 NHL Draft but he didn't play Saturday night against the Lumberjacks. Aside from Hughes, the roster is stacked with soon-to-be top NHL draft picks and they showed their talent against a really good Lumberjacks team. The USA Hockey U18 team came away with the 4-1 win.