Man arrested for break-ins at multiple homes

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man is behind bars after people reported seeing someone breaking into several homes and a car.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the break-ins happened near the 1800 block of Bloomfield at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

A few hours later a business reported seeing someone acting suspicious. Officers responded and realized the man matched their description.

After an investigation, they found the reported stolen goods and returned everything to the proper owners.

The 38-year-old Kalamazoo man was arrested for home invasion and larceny from car.