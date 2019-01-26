Mecosta County murder

SHERIDAN TWP, Mich — The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office has advised that a suspect has been charged in the murder of a Barryton resident. Michigan State Police Crime Lab is assisting in the investigation.

Sergeant Drew Nelson tells Fox 17 that a 35 year old man was murdered at his home. The suspect is a 33 year-old Barryton man and is charged with open murder. Michigan State Police Crime Lab is assisting in the investigation.

The detainee’s arraignment is still pending, and the names of the victim and offender have not been released.