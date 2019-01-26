One person killed in one-car crash in Plainfield Township

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County Dispatch Authority says one person was killed Saturday morning in a single-vehicle traffic crash in Plainfield Township.

Dispatchers tell FOX 17 it happened around 5:49 a.m., on southbound US-131 at 6 Mile Road.

No other information was available about how it happened or who was involved.

Area police agencies in West Michigan reported a number of crashes – including rollovers – Saturday morning. A pedestrian was hit by a car around 1:30 a.m. near Plainfield Avenue N.E. and Elmdale Street, north of I-96, according to Grand Rapids Police.

There was no early word on injuries.

Around 6 a.m. Saturday, northbound US-131 had the left and right lanes blocked near Wealthy Street for about an hour due to an accident. A crash also was reported about that time on westbound I-196 west of College Avenue. That one also cleared about an hour later.

In Ottawa County, US-31 reopened both north- and south-bound just before 10 a.m. Saturday, east of Lincoln Avenue in Holland. Central Dispatch said a car had spun out, and there also was a related traffic stop.