GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- South Christian used 19 team assists to defeat Forest Hills Eastern, 68-53 on Friday night. Connor Kok added a game-high 20 points as the Sailors improve to 5-1 in the OK-Gold, now tied atop the conference with Grand Rapids Christian after their overtime loss to Wayland.
South Christian wins sixth straight game to improve to 9-3 overall
