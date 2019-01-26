Winter Weather Advisory in effect

South Christian wins sixth straight game to improve to 9-3 overall

Posted 12:08 AM, January 26, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- South Christian used 19 team assists to defeat Forest Hills Eastern, 68-53 on Friday night. Connor Kok added a game-high 20 points as the Sailors improve to 5-1 in the OK-Gold, now tied atop the conference with Grand Rapids Christian after their overtime loss to Wayland.

