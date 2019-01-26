Winter Weather Advisory Update

Three departments respond to barn fire in Dutton

Posted 2:02 PM, January 26, 2019, by , Updated at 02:08PM, January 26, 2019

Photo courtesy: Macy Krupiczewicz.

DUTTON, Mich.  —  Firefighters from three departments are working to put out a fully-involved barn fire in the Dutton area of Gaines Township.

It broke out around 1:09 p.m. at 7245 Hanna Lake Avenue S.E., which is south of 68th Street. Kent County Dispatch Authority says crews from Dutton, Cutlerville and Kentwood are on the scene trying to put out the flames.

They arrived around 1:20 p.m. Dispatch tells FOX 17 the call originally went out as either equipment or a vehicle that had caught on fire inside, and then the barn was aflame moments later.

Dispatchers said no injuries were reported at the scene. However, black smoke could be seen from quite a distance.

There’s no specific indication yet what started the fire.

Kent County Dispatch says Hanna Lake Avenue is blocked off between 68th and 76th streets.

 

