WAYLAND, Mich -- Cory Ainsworth scored 29 points to lead Wayland to a 59-53 overtime win over Grand Rapids Christian.

The game was the Wildcats coaches versus cancer game as well as Snowcoming.

The Wildcats pull to within a game of first place at 4-2, The Eagles and South Christian are tied at the top at 5-1.