Winter Storm Watch issued ahead of Monday’s snowstorm

WEST MICHIGAN — Ahead of West Michigan’s potentially highest snowfall from a winter storm this season, The National Weather Service out of Grand Rapids has issued a Winter Storm Watch. Snow will begin Sunday night and will last through the majority of the day on Monday.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is the potential for significant snow accumulations that may impact travel. The last time our area saw a Winter Storm Watch issued was back in late November when some parts of the area saw 7-11″ of snowfall.

This storm will likely feature snowfall of that amount for a large portion of West Michigan, with some spots potentially picking up closer to a foot. As of right now, the highest potential for snowfall totals exceeding 6 inches will be along and north of I-96. Amounts below can still shift and change before the snow starts!

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will likely be posted for the entire area as we progress into Sunday afternoon/evening. Stay with FOX 17 for continued updates.