Winter Storm Watch issued ahead of strong snowstorm

WEST MICHIGAN — Ahead of West Michigan’s potentially highest snowfall from a storm this season, The National Weather Service out of Grand Rapids has issued a Winter Storm Watch. Snow will begin Sunday night and will last through the majority of the day on Monday.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is the potential for significant snow accumulations that may impact travel. The last time our area saw a Winter Storm Watch issued was back in late November when some parts of the area saw 7-11″ of snowfall.

This storm will likely feature snowfall of that amount for a large portion of West Michigan, with some spots potentially picking up closer to a foot. As of right now, the highest potential for snowfall totals exceeding 6 inches will be along and north of I-96. An updated snowfall map will be posted tonight.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will likely be posted for the entire area as we progress into Sunday afternoon/evening. Stay with FOX 17 for continued updates.