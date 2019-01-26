Winter Storm Watch Issued For Monday Snowstorm
Winter Weather Advisory Update

Winter Storm Watch issued ahead of strong snowstorm

Posted 4:09 PM, January 26, 2019, by , Updated at 04:28PM, January 26, 2019

WEST MICHIGAN — Ahead of West Michigan’s potentially highest snowfall from a storm this season, The National Weather Service out of Grand Rapids has issued a Winter Storm Watch. Snow will begin Sunday night and will last through the majority of the day on Monday.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is the potential for significant snow accumulations that may impact travel. The last time our area saw a Winter Storm Watch issued was back in late November when some parts of the area saw 7-11″ of snowfall.

This storm will likely feature snowfall of that amount for a large portion of West Michigan, with some spots potentially picking up closer to a foot. As of right now, the highest potential for snowfall totals exceeding 6 inches will be along and north of I-96. An updated snowfall map will be posted tonight.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will likely be posted for the entire area as we progress into Sunday afternoon/evening. Stay with FOX 17 for continued updates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s