Bowling fundraiser supporting Special Olympics in Michigan

WYOMING, Mich. — Organizers in West Michigan need your help supporting athletes of all abilities to compete and train in the sports that they love.

Everdry Waterproofing is one of the sponsors of the Grand Rapids Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Michigan.

To raise enough money, they’re holding a bowling fundraiser Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Park Center Lanes.

Organizers say by signing up you don’t have to take the icy cold bath as part of this event.

The Special Olympics Polar Plunge takes place on February 2nd.