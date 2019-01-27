Winter Storm Watch issued ahead of Monday’s snowstorm
Winter Weather Advisory Update

Bowling fundraiser supporting Special Olympics in Michigan

Posted 3:45 AM, January 27, 2019, by , Updated at 03:46AM, January 27, 2019

WYOMING, Mich. — Organizers in West Michigan need your help supporting athletes of all abilities to compete and train in the sports that they love.

Everdry Waterproofing is one of the sponsors of the Grand Rapids Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Michigan.

To raise enough money, they’re holding a bowling fundraiser Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Park Center Lanes.

Organizers say by signing up you don’t have to take the icy cold bath as part of this event.

The Special Olympics Polar Plunge takes place on February 2nd.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s