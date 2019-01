× Crews battle fire at Dowagiac furniture manufacturer

DOWAGIAC, Mich. — Crews are working to contain a fire at a Dowagiac industrial complex Sunday night.

The fire started Sunday evening at Ameriwood Industries, located at 202 Spaulding St.

Multiple fire departments are at the scene working to knock down the blaze. Crews are still working to determine what caused the fire and if anyone was injured.

Spaulding Street is closed while first responders work to clear the scene.