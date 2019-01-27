GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- It was an outstanding atmosphere at Davenport University on Saturday afternoon as the Panthers hosted Grand Valley. Panther guard Avery Hudson had a game-high 22 points, five assists and five rebounds to help lead the way as Davenport improves to 16-3 overall and 8-3 in GLIAC play, the Panthers are two games back of Ashland for the division lead.
Davenport comes away with impressive GLIAC win over Grand Valley
-
Big 2nd half leads Davenport past Lake Superior State
-
Six Panthers score in double-figures as Davenport defeats Grace Christian
-
Grand Valley women bounce back with win over Davenport
-
West Michigan GLIAC teams get off to hot starts
-
Ferris State wins the GLIAC title outright with win over Davenport
-
-
Davenport wins another thriller in overtime over Saginaw Valley
-
Davenport snaps Ferris State’s 34 game home winning streak
-
Ferris State, Grand Valley State set for only scheduled meeting in basketball
-
Boensch leads GVSU past Ferris State
-
Ferris State holds off GVSU for rivalry win
-
-
Hudson stuffs the stat sheet again, helps Davenport to win over Wayne State
-
Grand Valley extends their winning streak to eight with win over Bellarmine
-
Grand Valley men’s basketball falls to Ashland at home