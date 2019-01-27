Davenport comes away with impressive GLIAC win over Grand Valley

Winter Storm Watch issued ahead of Monday’s snowstorm
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- It was an outstanding atmosphere at Davenport University on Saturday afternoon as the Panthers hosted Grand Valley. Panther guard Avery Hudson had a game-high 22 points, five assists and five rebounds to help lead the way as Davenport improves to 16-3 overall and 8-3 in GLIAC play, the Panthers are two games back of Ashland for the division lead.

