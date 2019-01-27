Flood warning on Muskegon River in Bridgeton

NEWYAGO Co., Mich — The National Weather Service forecast shows conditions are right for potential flooding along the Muskegon River over the next 48 hours or more.

Ice jams believed to have formed on the river have caused concern especially in the lower-lying and flat areas around the river banks. Residents of Bridgeton and the surrounding areas whose properties are on or near the flood planes are asked to keep an eye on conditions, and be prepared to move to higher ground.

River levels could rise rapidly without warning and, officials warn, may grow higher than forecast.

Colder than average temperatures mean that the affected area is likely to expand and the water itself will be dangerously cold. Exposure to the cold water could cause rapid hypothermia or frostbite. Those exposed should remove all wet clothes in order to get dry and warm immediately, and be monitored for signs of hypothermia which include shivering, confusion, slurred speech/mumbling, loss of coordination, slow shallow breathing, and loss of consciousness.

Residents are asked to stay away from the water and report non-emergency flooding to county officials at 231-689-7354 in order for them to be relayed to the National Weather Service.