Girl with disability returns to Rogers Plaza after being kicked out in December

WYOMING, Mich. — Dozens of supporters showed up to walk with Claire Dykstra at Rogers Plaza in Wyoming on Sunday.

The event came after the little girl with a disability was asked to leave the shopping center on Dec. 13 for sitting on the ground.

“We don’t want people to be afraid to take their loved ones out, a lot of people have come forth and said thank you,” said Hiliary Dykstra, Claire's mom.

Claire's parents say they decided to organize a walk Sunday at the shopping center to show other families like them they aren't alone.

After hearing about Claire's story, Erica Ramos drove in with her family from Saugatuck to walk with Claire. Her son has cerebral palsy.

“He’s in a walker, like Claire, trying to learn how to get his muscles under control,” Ramos said.

Dozens of other children were there to walk with Claire, of all ability levels.

“We just want people to know, you don’t have to be scared. You have every right to go anywhere everyone else does,” Hiliary Dysktra said.