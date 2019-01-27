Winter Storm Watch issued ahead of Monday’s snowstorm
Winter Weather Advisory Update

Grand Valley women bounce back with win over Davenport

Posted 12:01 AM, January 27, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- South Christian alum and Grand Valley junior guard, Jenn DeBoer had a game-high 23 points and eight assists to help the Lakers defeat Davenport, 82-53 the final. The Lakers improve to 17-2 overall and 10-1 in the GLIAC.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s