GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- South Christian alum and Grand Valley junior guard, Jenn DeBoer had a game-high 23 points and eight assists to help the Lakers defeat Davenport, 82-53 the final. The Lakers improve to 17-2 overall and 10-1 in the GLIAC.
Grand Valley women bounce back with win over Davenport
-
DeBoer’s career night helps Grand Valley women upset top-ranked Ashland
-
Grand Valley extends their winning streak to eight with win over Bellarmine
-
Ferris State holds off GVSU for rivalry win
-
West Michigan GLIAC teams get off to hot starts
-
Davenport wins another thriller in overtime over Saginaw Valley
-
-
Trick play lifts Ferris State to win over GVSU
-
GVSU wins basketball Battle of the Valley’s
-
Grand Valley women win eighth straight with rout of Lourdes
-
Boensch leads GVSU past Ferris State
-
Grand Valley men’s basketball falls to Ashland at home
-
-
-
Grand Valley State tops Ferris State for 10th straight Midwest Regional Championship
-
Grand Valley’s young roster continues to impress in NCAA Tournament run