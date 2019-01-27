Officials fear 2nd dam could break in Brazil

BRUMADINHO, BRAZIL — Officials advise the search for survivors after a dam collapsed has been suspended for fear that another dam could break in the area.

Rescue workers have been searching since Friday’s collapse of a dam holding back mining waste for as many as they can, but the unstable ground and conditions are proving dangerous.

The official death-toll is uncertain from multiple reports as workers collect information and try to organize the chaos in Brumadinho, and ranges from 34 to 40 people .

Witnesses accounts say there was no warning of the initial disaster, just the cries and sight of others around them running as everyone headed for higher ground.

Officials are now evacuating as many possible from the area surrounding what is known as Dam VI, according to CNN.