Parking prohibition declared during storm

STURGIS, Mich — The Director of Public Safety advised that a city-wide snow removal emergency is in effect starting at 10 p.m. Sunday January 27th. The declaration comes on the heels of extraordinarily high expected snow forecasts.

Parking on city streets during the emergency will be towed. Under Section 58-155 of the City of Sturgis Code of Ordinances, the owner of the vehicle will be responsible for all towing fees and cited a fine from the city of $50.

Per the report, the “parking prohibition is effective until the snow storm ends and streets have been cleared between two successive street intersections or if the City terminates the declaration.”