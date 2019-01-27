Winter Storm Warning issued ahead of Monday storm

Parking prohibition declared during storm

Posted 3:08 PM, January 27, 2019, by , Updated at 03:11PM, January 27, 2019

STURGIS, Mich — The Director of Public Safety advised that a city-wide snow removal emergency is in effect starting at 10 p.m. Sunday January 27th. The declaration comes on the heels of extraordinarily high expected snow forecasts.

Parking on city streets during the emergency will be towed. Under Section 58-155 of the City of Sturgis Code of Ordinances, the owner of the vehicle will be responsible for all towing fees and cited a fine from the city of $50.

Per the report, the “parking prohibition is effective until the snow storm ends and streets have been cleared between two successive street intersections or if the City terminates the declaration.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s