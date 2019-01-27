× Three arrested for gun and meth found in traffic stop

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A traffic stop ended in three arrests, after deputies found a sawed off shotgun and methamphetamine in the vehicle.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at 5:45 p.m. Saturday evening near the 6000 block of E. Michigan Ave. in Comstock Township.

Deputies pulled the unidentified vehicle over for a traffic violation and noticed the gun between one of the riders feet.

After investigating further, they also found meth, and that three of the four people in the vehicle had warrants out for their arrests.

The three with warrants are being held at the Kalamazoo County Jail on charges for possessing a short barreled shotgun and possessing methamphetamine.