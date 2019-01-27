× Three people shot, one dead

Battle Creek, MICH — Police Officers heard several gunshots in the area of South Kendall St. and West Dickman Rd. As they were sweeping the area, they came upon a car was found with several bullet holes and an unresponsive man at that intersection.

The driver’s seat who had been shot was identified as 23 year old Wendell C. Daniels of Battle Creek, was taken to Bronson Battle Creek where he was later pronounced dead.

Another man was found by officers running a short distance from the car, and he had also been shot. Two additional men were found near the scene on S. Kendall St, one with a gunshot wound.

The investigation is still ongoing and no arrest have been made.

Anyone with information on this is asked to call Battle Creek Police at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888