Warming centers in Ottawa County

OTTAWA CO, Mich — The Emergency Management office has released resources available for cold-weather assistance.

The expected storm is forecast to be one of the worst since the mid-90’s, making extended exposure to the elements extremely dangerous. The resources provided below by Ottawa County are intended to help avert complications and injuries brought on by cold weather.

Grand Haven Community Center has opened a warming shelter at 421 Columbus Ave, Grand Haven MI 49417, open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday.

Non-emergency situations involving individual assistance can call the United Way’s hotline by dialing 211 or via their website.

Ottawa County County Emergency Management and the Red Cross will be opening emergency shelters in the event of power outages.

Officials monitoring this storm warn those going outside to limit exposure to the elements, dress in layers, and monitor themselves and their companions for the signs of frostbite or hypothermia, including pain or tingling in the extremities, loss of coordination, slurred speech, confusion, or loss of consciousness.