Warming stations in East Lansing for snow storm

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Community members can seek shelter at warming centers during severe weather predicted for the coming days.

The East Lansing Hanna Community Center at 819 Abbot Rd, and the East Lansing Public Library at 950 Abbot Rd will be available as warming centers for those in need from January 28-31. The community center is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and the library’s hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

East Lansing Police will be available to assist individuals in need to get to overnight shelters and are coordinating with the American Red Cross to determine if long-term shelters are needed.

The police are asking residents to avoid parking on streets when possible and avoid unnecessary travel.

Snow is expected starting tonight, and continue through Tuesday, with the lowest temperatures happening between Tuesday and Wednesday.