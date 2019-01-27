× Weather conditions closing schools, businesses, government offices

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Schools, businesses and government offices are closing Monday due to extreme weather conditions.

As of 9 p.m., over 100 schools have canceled classes for Monday. Stay up to date with closings on FOX17online.com.

Spectrum Health has also closed its physician offices, ambulatory clinical locations and all outpatient rehabilitation facilities will remain closed until noon Monday. The offices may remain closed depending on what happens with the weather.

Mecosta and Ionia counties have closed all government offices and courts for Monday.

Amtrak has canceled some scheduled trips between Chicago and Detroit, but will still have trips from Chicago to Grand Rapids. Current information on planned trips can be found on Amtrak’s website.