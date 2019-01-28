× 3 arrested after armed robbery in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three people are facing armed robbery charges after a person was robbed early Monday.

It happened around 4:15 a.m. Monday near the corner of Hall Street SE and Euclid Avenue SE in Grand Rapids.

Police say the victim was robbed by three suspects, one of which was armed with a knife.

The suspects took off in a van, and were later spotted driving on Crescent Street NE. Police were able to pull them over on Innes Street SE.

All three suspects were arrested but no names have been released.

No word on the extent of injuries the victim sustained.