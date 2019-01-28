200+ school closings and delays

3 arrested after armed robbery in Grand Rapids

Posted 7:22 AM, January 28, 2019, by

Viewer photo shows police presence on Innes Street in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three people are facing armed robbery charges after a person was robbed early Monday.

It happened around 4:15 a.m. Monday near the corner of Hall Street SE and Euclid Avenue SE in Grand Rapids.

Police say the victim was robbed by three suspects, one of which was armed with a knife.

The suspects took off in a van, and were later spotted driving on Crescent Street NE. Police were able to pull them over on Innes Street SE.

All three suspects were arrested but no names have been released.

No word on the extent of injuries the victim sustained.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s