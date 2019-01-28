Consumers Energy says power outages not likely during current storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. - Consumers Energy officials say that power outages aren't likely during our current cold snap, but residents should be prepared and check in on neighbors who may be impacted.

Snow, strong winds and subzero temperatures are causing concerns, but company officials say that the snow is light in weight and shouldn't cause many issues.

If you know someone who is struggling to pay their power bill or who doesn't have heat, call 211. There are resources set up to help.

Also, you can check on outages with the Consumers Energy Outage Map online.