GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. --Local first responders are asking for your help to make it easier for them to respond to emergencies during Monday's snow storm.

Grand Rapids firefighters are asking residents to take a few minutes to clear a three foot area around any fire hydrants in your neighborhood.

Clearing the hydrant will allow them easy and quick access in case of a fire.

They say every second counts during an emergency, especially if it's your own.