Full list of West Michigan warming centers 2019

WEST MICHIGAN -- Not everyone has a place to call home as West Michigan sees another round of snow and subzero temps expected later this week.

There are a handful of warming centers and shelters opening their doors to the homeless community.

Kent County

Alano Club of Kent County Club: Open 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. daily 1020 College Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Dégagé Ministries: Open Monday through Saturday 7-11:30 a.m., 2-7:30 p.m., and Sunday from 7 a.m.- 2 p.m., and 4-7:30 p.m. 144 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Exodus Place(men only): Open Monday through Friday 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. 322 Front Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504

Gods Kitchen: Open Monday through Saturday 12:30-2 p.m., and Sunday from 2:30-4 p.m. 303 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

HQ: M 6-8 p for ages 20-24, M-TH 3:30-5:30 for ages 14-19, T/TH 12:30-2:30 for ages 20-24 320 State St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Guiding Light Works: varies based on temps 255 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Heartside Ministry: Open Monday through Friday 1-4 p.m. 54 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Mel Trotter Ministries: Warming center open daily 7 a.m. - 4 p.m., shelter is open 4 pm – 7 am 225 Commerce Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Park Church: Open through Feb, Fridays, 10 a.m. -1:30 p.m. 10 E Park Pl NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Westminster Presbyterian Church: Open Monday through Tuesday 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. 47 Jefferson Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Kalamazoo County

First Baptist Church Of Kalamazoo, Open daily 8 p.m. - 8 a.m. 315 W. Michigan Avenue

First Congregational Church, Open daily 8 p.m. - 8 a.m 345 W. Michigan Avenue.

Kalamazoo Gospel Mission, 448 N. Burdick Street, says its shelter will be open 24 hours a day “for the next week or until the temperatures rise.” They will be serving three hot meals a day. In addition, there are warming rooms, warm showers and winter gear available for those who need it.

The organization is in need of volunteers. If you are interested, contact Kalamazoo Gospel Mission.

Ottawa County

Grand Haven Community Center Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. 421 Columbus Avenue Grand Haven MI 49417

Muskegon County

Muskegon Rescue Mission, 1691 Peck Street, Open Monday-Sunday 24 hours a day.

For emergency events, please call 911. For non-emergency situations involving individual assistance you can utilize United Way’s 211 call hotline and chat line.