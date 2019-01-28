Winter Storm Warning in effect

Globetrotters have West Michigan feel at Van Andel Arena

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The Harlem Globetrotters thrilled fans at Sunday at Van Andel Arena with high flying dunks, crazy shots and plenty of tricks.

The team has a very West Michigan feel with Porter Mayberry (Ottawa Hills High School) and To'i Brooks (East Kentwood High School) both part of the team.

Tor'i Brooks says "It's the best feeling in the world, ever since i was a kid i dreamed of playing professional basketball" Brooks said.  "To be able to do it in front of my hometown of Grand Rapids and give back to the community that has given me so much means so much."

Brooks was under the weather and did not play on Sunday.  The Globetrotters are scheduled to be in Madison, IN on Tuesday.

