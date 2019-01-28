Grand Rapids residents deal with largest snow storm of the season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Residents in Grand Rapids dealt with nearly a foot of snow on Monday.

There were a lot of cancellations, meaning a lot of people got to stay home, but many still had to go out on the roads.

The sound of snow shoveling was all too familiar, as residents saw snow pile up throughout the day.

“We're trying to shovel our driveway, it’s a little tough," said Lauren Jonker, a student at Grand Rapids Community College.

Jonker and her roommate, Breanna Wickerink, are both college students enjoying a day of canceled classes.

"We’ve just been sitting and watching movies all day, trying to stay inside and warm, but obviously we’re out here," said Jonker.

Another familiar sight was cars slipping and sliding, with many getting stuck in the snow piles the plows couldn’t get to fast enough.

"It’s so much more than what we’ve gotten in a long time, since November was our last snow right?" said Jonker. "We haven't had this much for a long time."

Most residents said they spent almost an hour shoveling the snow from their driveways and sidewalks.

"It hasn’t been tough, it’s just how tall it is," said Jonker. "It’s hard to get it all off is the problem. It’s not heavy, it's just a lot."

A similar sight throughout Grand Rapids was more shoveling, while their pets play in the snow.

"We got to relax and play in the snow with the dogs," said Zander Armstrong.

Zander Armstrong and Kaela Dickins also enjoyed a snow day off from work, but stayed busy.

"It was hard, especially with our tiny hill here, we didn’t actually get plowed until like 4 o’clock so I had to pull a person up the hill today," said Armstrong.

They say it’s nothing they couldn’t handle.

"Snow is not anything new to us," Said Kaela Dickins. "It was weird that we haven’t had snow that had stuck or inches of snow here in Grand Rapids. So, the fact that we finally got it, it’s like oh there it is.”

FOX 17 will continue to monitor the snowfall in Grand Rapids overnight and into Tuesday, followed by very cold temperatures expected to come on Wednesday.