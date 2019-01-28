Come out to the Grand Rapids Children's Museum on February 8 for a Grown-Up Play Date. Click here for more information.
Grown-Up Play Date at Grand Rapids Children’s Museum
-
Smart Shopper: Holiday Break fun that won’t break the bank
-
Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital hosts 27th annual Christmas party at Grand Rapids Public Museum
-
Gov. Whitmer visits GR Public Museum for ‘Winter Warm-Up’
-
Grand Rapids Public Museum Snowflake Break
-
Celebrate an early New Years Eve with the kids
-
-
Get in for free at Children’s Museum for Veterans Day
-
Gaming event helps raise funds for Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
-
GR Children’s Museum hosting Halloween trick-or-treat night
-
Rexie the T-Rex coming to Grand Rapids Public Museum
-
Concerts Under the Stars coming to planetarium
-
-
Winter Break Camps at Children’s Healing Center
-
Holiday edition of Project Night Lights dazzles at Children’s Hospital
-
Kids can explore the world of STEAM at KDL’s Lab Extravaganza