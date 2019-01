Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Have a gently loved car that could get back on the road with a few repairs, or just don't need anymore? Holland Rescue Mission would love to take it off your hands!

The generous donation of a vehicle could put someone else's life in the right direction.

Holland Rescue Mission Auto Sales is located at 661 East 24th Street in Holland.

For more information, call (616)-928-3401 or visit hrmautosales.org.