Hospitals, medical centers adjust to deliver care during bad weather

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Hospitals and doctor's offices on Medical Mile did their best Monday to accommodate appointments while maintaining patient safety.

Many advised patients to reschedule appointments that were not essential all while making sure they had enough staff on hand to handle patient care.

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital closed the 5th floor of their parking ramp because it was filling up with snow and slippery. They have valet parking, but will tell patients that depending on the case, making the drive isn't always worth the risk.

Spectrum Health activated their "Command Center." Physician's offices were closed, but surgery centers and procedure centers remained open. They've opened sleep rooms for staff so they can stay fully staffed during the snow and the cold.

They also say that while the emergency rooms are open, they should only be used for emergencies, like cardiac issues or serious injuries or cold injuries to the skin.

All Mercy Health Urgent Care centers and hospitals stayed open, but some outpatient services may be impacted. You can always call ahead to make sure the office is open.