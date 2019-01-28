Kalamazoo-area residents say winter storm ‘not fun at all’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Shannon Brown was one of the many residents who filled up their vehicles with gas Monday morning at the Speedway station on Gull Road. Snow had been falling all morning and by midday several inches covered the sidewalks and roadways.

“The drifting and the blowing, I’ve had to shovel the driveway twice already,” Brown said, who was heading to Meijer next. “[The] kids are probably going to be home most of the week I think with the weather. We just want to make sure we have everything we need.”

According to the National Weather Service, Kalamazoo County is under a winter weather advisory through Thursday. Kalamazoo, including the rest of southern Michigan, is expected to get at least five inches of snow.

“I think it’s crazy that at the beginning of January there was nothing,” laughed Loren Bly who was getting gas with her mother. “And then all of sudden it just hit us.”

Bly, like many residents, said the roads were “terrible.” She'd seen lots of sliding. Others saw actual slide-offs and cars getting stuck in the snow on the road. Kalamazoo city, Sturgis and other communities issued a ban on street parking for snow removal.

“Can't see nothing,” said Glen Gordon of Delton. “When you can see, it’s cold and slippery and blowing. “

The NWS stated that wind gusts will reach 35 mph later this week as temperatures dip into the negatives. In the meantime, the Battle Creek Police Department said on social media that they’re opening their front lobby through Thursday should anyone need to get warm.

"Don’t go out if you don’t have to," Brown said. If driver do venture out he recommends they take it slow. "Turn your lights on 'cause we like to see your tail lights. Thats my thing out there is people driving without their headlights on and you can’t see them from behind either."