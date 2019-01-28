Learn how to build succulent pots, wine racks, and more at Rivertown Woodcraft workshops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rivertown Woodcraft designs and builds commercial and residential furniture of all types such as bar tops, dining room tables, coffee tables, benches, and more.

Jim Torrey, owner of Rivertown Woodcraft, hosts public workshops a few days a week to share his skills and talents with whoever wants to learn. Guests can attend a 2.5 hour workshop to build things like wine racks, faceted succulent pots, votive candle holders, beer flights, and more.

Interested in signing up? use the promo code FOX17 to get 15 percent off a workshop of choice when registering now through the end of February.

The next succulent pot workshop will be January 28 at 6:30 p.m.

To sign up for a workshop, visit rivertownwoodcraft.com/public-workshops.

To see more of what they have to offer, they'll be attending their first trade show to highlight some of their amazing new pieces at The Cottage and Lakefront Living Show, March 22-24 at DeVos Place.