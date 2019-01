× Mecosta Co. man charged with murdering his brother

SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Barryton, Michigan man has been charged with killing his brother over the weekend.

The Mecosta County Sheriff says that Justin Walsh, 33, was arraigned on Monday for killing Nathan Walsh, 35, on Saturday. Justin Walsh is also being charged as being a Habitual Offender. He is being held without bond.

The murder happened at the Walsh brother’s home in Sheridan Township.